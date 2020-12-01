Man granted bail on Samurai sword charges

A MAN accused of going armed with a samurai sword has been granted bail to live with his mum.

Carn Damien Vandersyde, 22, from Woodridge, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday charged with six offences including threatening violence at night in Lowood on November 30; entering a dwelling; assault causing bodily harm when armed; and stealing.

Police allege his mother and another female were both in a car outside the house when Vandersyde arrived.

They were not charged with any offences, and police are not suggesting they had any involvement in the alleged conduct, the court heard.

In his bail application lawyer Leah Scott said Vandersyde denied the allegation he kicked the door in to gain entry.

“He instructs that he was let in to assist his sister getting her property,” Ms Scott said.

“He says he was attacked and retaliated.”

She said he would defend the charges.

Magistrate David Shepherd asked whether Vandersyde was disputing the allegation of being armed with a weapon; a shortened samurai sword.

“No, just that he disputes threatening anyone with it,” Ms Scott said.

Mr Shepherd said he was a young man with no serious criminal history, and the matter would take time to proceed through the legal system.

Bail was granted. The case will be mentioned again on December 16.