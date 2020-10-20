Man granted bail on bow and arrow allegations

A GOODNA man has been granted bail on serious charges relating to a violent incident police will allege involved a bow and arrow.

Bilobele Byamungu, 23, on Tuesday appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video-link from the police watch-house to make his bail application.

Police prosecutor Seregant Paul Caldwell said police opposed bail on the basis that Byamungu was an unacceptable risk to public safety.

Byamungu is charged with threatening violence/discharge firearm when armed at Collingwood Park on Friday, October 16; assault causing bodily harm; assault; discharging a firearm; wilful damage; and entering a dwelling.

Sgt Caldwell said while Byamungu is alleged to have been involved, “he was there as a support person for Muliaga (co-accused) and he did become involved in that he produced a bow and arrow.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she was told in a written bail application that Byamungu is employed and assists his parents with the care of younger siblings.

Ms MacCallum said she would grant conditional bail but he must not have contact with co-accused Teina Ioana Muliaga, and any others involved such as the alleged victims, or go within 100m of the stated address at Collingwood Park.

“I make it very plain to you Mr Byamungu, that your bail can be revoked, are you clear on that,” Ms MacCallum said.

“Yes, thank you,” Byamungu responded.

Muliaga, 25, from Redbank Plains, remains in custody and faces related charges.

The matters are adjourned to November.