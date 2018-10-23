Menu
Crime

Man grabs woman's backside

Ross Irby
by
23rd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
HARASSING a woman in the street, an Ipswich man touched the woman on the backside, but ran away when she angrily swung her fist in a defensive strike at him.

The wine-drinking man made a further pest of himself by causing public nuisance in the Brisbane CBD.

Dre Wayne Wharepapa-Soderholm, 18, from Goodna, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of causing public nuisance; assault; and two counts of failing to appear at court.

The court heard he had an extensive history of bail breaches and been on a suspended sentence for a previous failure to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Wharepapa-Soderholm was seen drinking alcohol and hitting people in Queen St at 4.50pm on September 20.

He was highly intoxicated and drinking white wine from an open cask.

Sgt Donnelly said Wharepapa-Soderholm was seen in Albert St to assault a woman after he first went up to her and asked for her mobile phone.

The woman told him to leave her alone but Wharepapa-Soderholm went behind her and touched her on the backside.

"She swung her right fist at him," Sgt Donnelly said.

In an incident on July 30, Sgt Donnelly said police were called to King George Square to separate two males fighting.

Wharepapa-Soderholm ran over and tried to kick one of them in the head but missed and fell over.

He was sentenced to three months jail on the public nuisance offences, three months jail for the assault and two months for failing to appear.

With time already spent in custody he was given immediate parole.

assault bail breach ipswich court public nuisance
Ipswich Queensland Times

