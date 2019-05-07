Menu
Police are investigating an incident of robbery with violence of a vehicle in Ascot tonight.
Crime

Dad grabs baby as armed man steals car

7th May 2019 5:13 AM
A MAN had to pull his baby from a car before it was stolen by another man at gunpoint in Brisbane on Monday night.

It was not an isolated incident, with police investigating a series of offences in Ascot.

Police say a man fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Towers St about 7.20pm, using a firearm to threaten a man in a driveway on Yabba St.

The car owner did not have his keys.

About 20 minutes late, police say another man, in Kitchener Rd, was threatened by the same armed offender who demanded his car.

The driver was able to remove his baby from the car before it was stolen by the offender.

The offender has a neck tattoo across his throat, two black circle earrings, with hair shaved on one side and a rats tail at the back. He was wearing a shirt with a dragon emblem.

The car is a Mercedes registration AMG 211.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

