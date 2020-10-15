Man goes on drug-fuelled crime spree after jail release

A man had only been out of jail for five days when he decided to get back on the meth and fall back into a life of crime.

Jayden Dale Bartz, 22, was on parole for armed robbery when he targeted people returning to their cars and threatened them to give him their keys.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark told Maroochydore District Court Bartz demanded car keys from a man in a Nambour shopping centre by saying he’d hurt him if he didn’t hand them over.

The man told Bartz the car had an immobiliser and Bartz left.

The court heard Bartz attended the shopping centre again and demanded the keys from a young couple placing groceries in their car.

Bartz threatened to bash the man if he didn’t.

The court heard the man put his hands up in a fighting stance and Bartz backed away, saying “you’re all good, sorry I’m on the run”.

The court heard Bartz evaded police on numerous occasions between February 8 and 9.

“He recognised police had stopped beside him at the traffic light,” Mr Stark said.

“He drove on the incorrect side of the road and down another street.”

The court heard Bartz drove dangerously again on February 8 on Horton Pde, where he drove through red lights at high speeds and performed a U turn to drive on the opposite side of the road.

Later that day, Bartz accelerated heavily on the wrong side of the road, overtook cars and drove through red lights again to avoid police.



“Other road users were forced to take evasive action to narrowly avoid head on collisions,” Mr Stark said.

Bartz pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Thursday to 19 charges including attempted robbery and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Legal aid lawyer Michael Robinson told the court Bartz was still using drugs while he was in jail for the armed robbery.

“It’s been the amphetamine that’s caused him trouble with the law,” he said.

The court heard Bartz only stayed at his bail address for two nights before he snuck out.

“He instructed to me he got on it and never looked back,” Mr Robinson said.

Judge Michael Byrne said Bartz showed a willingness to steal people’s cars.

“You’re a young man but you have a deplorable criminal history,” he said.

“People are vulnerable in carparks, no one expects to get rolled in a car park.”

Judge Byrne said it was evident Bartz would be a danger to the community as long as he was dependent on amphetamines.

“Clearly this was a spree of offending, it was drug fuelled, it was dangerous,” he said.

Bartz was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail, to be served alongside his previous jail sentence of four years.

He has a parole eligibility date of June 14, next year.

Bartz was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Convictions were recorded.