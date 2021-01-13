Menu
Train stations
News

Man gets stuck between train and platform

by Jacob Miley
13th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries after becoming wedged between a train and the platform at a Gold Coast station.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Robina Station about 7.40pm Tuesday.

The man was freed and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest and pelvic injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

The incident did cause delays to the train network, according to information by TransLink.

 

 

Originally published as Man gets stuck between train and platform

