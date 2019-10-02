Menu
FIVE CHARGES: Jacob Cecchini pleaded guilty to five charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court.
Man gets more than bargained for in stop sign-dash

Ebony Graveur
2nd Oct 2019 9:40 AM
FAILING to pull up at a stop sign has copped attention from police for the second time in five weeks for one Gatton man.

When police pulled him over, the situation got worse.

Jacob Cecchini, 20, landed himself in his local court with five charges including traffic-related and drug-related offences.

On August 13 in Sippy Downs, police saw Cecchini drive through a stop sign.

They pulled him up and asked why he didn't stop.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss said Cecchini replied with "I'm sure you can put two and two together”.

A check revealed his licence had expired early in the year and when officers searched Cecchini's car, they found a bong.

The discovery was a month after Cecchini last drew police attention when he and some friends were congregating at a bus interchange in Maroochydore.

Police noticed the group of youths, including Cecchini, on July 11.

Snr Const Boss said police approached the group and asked Cecchini to show them some ID.

"They asked him if he had anything in his possession that he would like to declare and he said he did not,” Snr Const Boss said.

"He was asked to open the zip-up jacket he was wearing and he opened it with some hesitation.”

Inside Cecchini's jacket, police could see he had a bag stashed away.

His bag contained a small set of digital scales and a small quantity of cannabis.

Cecchini pleaded guilty to five charges and was fined $1000.

