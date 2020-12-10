Menu
A man appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court with 53 charges against him.
News

Man fronts Gatton court on 11 rape charges

Hugh Suffell
10th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
A MAN has faced the Gatton Magistrates court with 53 serious charges against him, including 11 of rape.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in court on Monday, November, 30.

The man, from Woodridge, was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan.

Mr Ryan asked the magistrate to move the charges to be heard in the Ipswich District Court in December.

The man‘s 53 charges included:

  • 11x rape
  • 2x attempted rape
  • 27x sexual assault
  • 1x common assault
  • 1x indecent treatment of girls under 16
  • 2x indecent treatment of child under 16 (expose) child under 12 years lineal descendant/guardian/carer
  • 1x indecent treatment of child under 16 (permit) child under 12 years lineal descendant/guardian/carer
  • 1x indecent treatment of child under 16 (procure to commit) child under 12 lineal descendant/guardian/carer
  • 5x indecent treatment of children under 16
  • 2x indecent treatment of children under 16 child under 12 years lineal descendant/guardian/carer

Magistrate Graham Lee said the man was remanded to appear in the Ipswich District Court at 10.00am Wednesday December, 16.

The man was released on bail.

