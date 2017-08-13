Man to front Ipswich court after serious assault incident

POLICE have charged a man and a boy after the serious assault of two men in Laidley, yesterday.

Around 5pm, a group of people became involved in a verbal altercation on Wyman Court when it allegedly turned physical.

The men were allegedly assaulted by a man and a boy from the group, who were armed with sticks and a baseball bat.

A 70-year-old man sustained a fracture to his arm, bruising and lacerations.

The second victim, a 50-year-old man, suffered only minor injuries.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of a person over 60, going armed as to cause fear and acts intended to maim, disfigure or disable.

He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 19.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of a person over 60, going armed as to cause fear and acts intended to maim, disfigure or disable.

