Man found with speargun after ambo threat

POLICE have charged an Ipswich man after he allegedly threatened to shoot paramedics, with a search of his car later finding a loaded speargun.

The 52-year-old from Silkstone has been charged with five counts of serious assault of an ambulance officer.

The man was being treated by paramedics on Waterford Road in Ellen Grove about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police will allege he became aggressive and then threatened to shoot the paramedics.

It is alleged the man returned to his parked car nearby and retrieved a weapon which caused the paramedics to flee.

Police took the man into custody and a search of his car found a loaded speargun.

He was taken to the Richlands Watchhouse where he was denied bail to appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

