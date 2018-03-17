Menu
Separate stabbing and shooting incidents have occurred overnight in Melbourne.
News

Fatal stabbing, shooting in Melbourne

by Gavin Fernando
17th Mar 2018 11:15 AM

DETECTIVES from the Armed Crime Squad are investigating after a man was located with gunshot wounds in Brunswick early this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to Hope Street following reports a man had been shot just before 3am.

A 29-year-old Epping man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with non-life threatening wounds to the chest and leg.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, a young man is dead following a stabbing on an inner-Melbourne street.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was killed during a fight along Richmond's Church Street outside 7 Eleven last night, police said.

Attempts were made to revive the man, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Another man was arrested at the scene, with the homicide squad investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.au.

The incidents followed a 30-minute press conference yesterday singing the praises of Victoria's hardworking police force.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said Victoria is in the midst of "the biggest drop in crime for well over a decade".

The latest Crime Statistics Agency figures revealed the recorded offence rate in Victoria has dropped 9.9 per cent, but the number of sexual offences has risen by 16 per cent.

