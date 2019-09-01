Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Crime

Man found with axe, stab wounds

by THOMAS MORGAN
1st Sep 2019 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised, including a man found with stab and axe wounds, while five others are assisting police with inquires, following an altercation on Brisbane's northside late on Saturday night.

The alleged incident began at an address on Tait St, Kelvin Grove at 9.38pm, according to police.

Senior-Sargeant Paul Dalton said a man believed to have been involved in the fight was found with injuries in a car in Stafford just before 10pm.

Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

"Three people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Snr Snt Dalton said.

"We are currently speaking to five people in relation to that matter."

More Stories

crime editors picks emergency police stabbing

Top Stories

    Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

    Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

    Tennis Ash Barty’s hopes of a second grand slam title in 2019 remain alive but she had to destroy a friend at the US Open to make it that way.

    Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    premium_icon Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    News Tomorrow will be the first Father's Day for some.

    Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    premium_icon Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    News Here is your opportunity to pick up plenty of bargains

    ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    premium_icon ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    News The inquest is investigating the death of three teens