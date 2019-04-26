Man found on roadside after suspected stabbing

A man found on the side of a road in Logan with severe wounds has been taken to a Brisbane hospital.

The man, who was found at the intersection of Defiance and North roads at Woodridge, is in a critical condition.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 5.04am and police are speaking to a man about the incident.

Queensland Police are yet to confirm the cause of the incident.

Paramedics have transported the man to the Princess Alexandra hospital.

Police have closed the road to the public and have established a crime scene.