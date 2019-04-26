Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man found on the side of a road in Logan with severe wounds has been taken to a Brisbane hospital.
A man found on the side of a road in Logan with severe wounds has been taken to a Brisbane hospital.
Crime

Man found on roadside after suspected stabbing

by Gerard Cockburn
26th Apr 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been found on the side of a road in Logan with severe head, neck and chest wounds.

The man, who was found at the intersection of Defiance and North roads at Woodridge, is in a critical condition.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 5.04am and police are speaking to a man about the incident.

Queensland Police are yet to confirm the cause of the incident.

Paramedics have transported the man to the Princess Alexandra hospital.

Police have closed the road to the public and have established a crime scene.

More Stories

crime editors picks emergency services logan stabbing

Top Stories

    International threat for Ipswich to deal with

    premium_icon International threat for Ipswich to deal with

    Basketball Ipswich Force is bracing to face international basketballer Marianna Tolo at Booval on Sunday.

    Ipswich footy club's tribute to Anzac traditions

    premium_icon Ipswich footy club's tribute to Anzac traditions

    AFL Ceremony, Shield, Cup and medals in honour of our heroes

    Veteran Kiwi medics' incredible story of finding love in war

    premium_icon Veteran Kiwi medics' incredible story of finding love in war

    News The couple sat quietly in the crowd at the Ipswich RSL Anzac service

    Ipswich woman's war letter discovered

    premium_icon Ipswich woman's war letter discovered

    News Letters written about Ipswich in 1945 recently discovered