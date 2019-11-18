Man found in Placid Hills, arrested after fleeing police

FUGITIVE: A 25yo man who fled police custody has been arrested after he was found hiding at an address in Placid Hills.

A MAN who escaped from police custody in Gatton today has been located and arrested by police.

The 25-year-old appeared in court before being returned to the Gatton Watchhouse at about 12.30pm, when he made a run for it.

The man then jumped into a woman’s car and demanded she drive him to Helidon where she dropped him off.

Police, the dog squad and Polair searched for the man before locating him just after 2pm at an address in Placid Hills where he was taken into custody.

He is expected to be charged overnight.

