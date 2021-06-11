Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aftermath of house fire at Lowood
Crime

Man found dead following Lowood house fire

kaitlyn smith
11th Jun 2021 7:30 PM | Updated: 9:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood.

The property, located inside a gated complex on Walnut Circuit, became engulfed in flames about 4pm on Friday.

A man's body was reportedly located inside the single-storey home, while a woman managed to escape unharmed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended the scene in full breathing apparatus.

A crime scene has been established after man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood. Picture: 10 News
A crime scene has been established after man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood. Picture: 10 News

She said the roof had fully collapsed upon the arrival of fire crews.

One patient was assessed on scene for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

She declined transport to hospital.

Police and fire investigators remain at the scene.

editors picks fatal house fire lowood house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Ipswich: Nominate the Best Bartender

        Best of Ipswich: Nominate the Best Bartender

        Lifestyle Who is the best bartender in Ipswich? Nominations are now open to find the region's top bartender.

        Farm fresh eatery set to revive struggling CBD

        Premium Content Farm fresh eatery set to revive struggling CBD

        Business The owner of a new cafe hopes to contribute to breathing new life into an embattled...

        'Not out of the woods': Almost 1000 potentially exposed

        Premium Content 'Not out of the woods': Almost 1000 potentially exposed

        Health Almost 1000 people potentially exposed to couple infectious with Covid

        REVEALED: Queensland’s full bid for 2032 Olympic Games glory

        Premium Content REVEALED: Queensland’s full bid for 2032 Olympic Games glory

        News Queensland’s full bid for the 2032 Olympic Games is made public