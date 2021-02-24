Man forwards ex’s nudes in ‘humiliating’ harassment

IN COURT: The Warwick court heard claims the man was trying to keep his children away from their mother. Picture: Antonio Guillem

A man who sent his ex-partner a number of threatening messages before forwarding her nude photos without her permission has faced the Warwick court.

The 30-year-old sent menacing text messages and calls to his ex between March 31 and September 1 last year, breaching a domestic violence order taken out against him in June 2018.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, often told the woman she would "never see (her) kids again" and other threats.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the harassment continued when the man asked his ex to send him nude photos of herself, which he then forwarded to her new partner via Facebook in August last year.

Sgt Wiggan read to the court the man's reported response to his ex's questioning why he sent the photos without her consent.

"I was either going to destroy you or bring you and (your new partner) closer, that's why I sent them," Sgt Wiggan quoted the man.

The man was located and interviewed by police shortly after the August incident, where he initially denied the threatening messages but owned up to sending the nude images.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said the man's relationship with his ex was an ongoing "fraught" situation, as he claimed she lived in a drug house in NSW and he was trying to protect their children from her influence.

Ms Hine said her client acknowledged what he did was the wrong thing and "quite humiliating" for the woman.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Acting magistrate Lisa O'Neill allowed him to walk free from court with a $900 fine, but warned he would likely face harsher penalties for any reoffending.

No conviction was recorded.

