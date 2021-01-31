Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after being ejected in ATV rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:40 AM
A man has been flown to hospital with significant lower leg injuries after he was ejected from an ATV that had rolled on a property north of Rockhampton on Saturday night.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to respond to the reported ATV rollover at 9.07pm at a property in Ogmore.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
A man in his 40s was out hunting with another man in their ATV on the property when the vehicle rolled, ejecting the man.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man on scene, who had suffered arm injuries and significant lower leg injuries.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
The other male companion was uninjured.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue arrived with a doctor to help stabilise the injured man, who was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

