Man flips Smart car, doesn't pay for fuel

IT WAS "pretty funny" cracked Dylan Marshall after he and a mate "flipped" a Smart car onto its side after spotting it parked in Ipswich.

The tiny Smart car, owned by Ray White Real Estate Ipswich, received broken windows and dents in its encounter with the two lads.

But Marshall, 23, from Bundamba, had been causing a few other headaches around the area with fuel drive-offs, public nuisance and unlicensed driving offences.

Watched by his partner for support, dad to be, Dylan Wayne Marshall pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to more than 10 offences including drink driving at Goodna; driving unlicensed; causing public nuisance on December 27, 2017; three counts of stealing fuel in November at Redbank Plains and Fernvale (totalling over $200); receiving tainted property - car registration plates; causing wilful damage to a car on September 15; and possession of a restricted item - a billy club.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Marshall and others caused wilful damage when they flipped a car over causing damage.

"He told police he had the metre-long baton, a billy club, in his car as he intended to smash a c***s head in if he needed to," Mr Ballard said.

When arrested and charged with the wilful damage offence, Marshall told police that he and a friend "flipped the car over on its side and it was pretty funny".

Restitution was sought for the fuel drive-offs.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Marshall was still relatively young with a limited history, was looking for a job, and supported in court by his partner who was pregnant with his child.

He said there was an "element of bravado" in Marshall's comments to police.

Magistrate Andy Cridland sentenced Marshall to an 18-month supervised probation.

He was disqualified from driving for three offences - to result in either seven or 10 months off the road.

Marshall was told he had to check this disqualification with the Department of Transport.