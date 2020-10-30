Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
Crime

Man flees house where woman found dead

by Chris Clarke
30th Oct 2020 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been stabbed to death at a house in Bundaberg.

A 36-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on Kepnock Rd, Kepnock about 8.50am on Friday.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.
Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.

A crime scene has been declared and a homicide investigation has been launched.

A witness said she saw a bald-headed man with a beard flee the scene following the incident.

"Some guy, bald, beard and dressed in black stabbed someone down the road," the witness said.

"They are still looking for him."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man flees house where woman found dead

bundaberg murder violence woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate says he will donate all of his pay if elected

        Premium Content Candidate says he will donate all of his pay if elected

        Politics An independent candidate running for Ipswich West believes he has the solution for a number of ‘stagnating’ issues

        • 30th Oct 2020 1:30 PM
        Fire ant worker in Gatton court for unlicensed driving charge

        Premium Content Fire ant worker in Gatton court for unlicensed driving...

        Crime A FIRE ant eradication worker has appeared in Gatton court for two charges.

        • 30th Oct 2020 12:22 PM
        From elite touch footy to world-class league, Ali is awesome

        Premium Content From elite touch footy to world-class league, Ali is awesome

        Rugby League Brigginshaw heads into Queensland camp handling expectations with her trademark...

        New 24-hour ambulance station set for Ipswich growth area

        Premium Content New 24-hour ambulance station set for Ipswich growth area

        News Labor says it will build the facility to service one of Ipswich’s fastest growing...