Man flees north after stealing flatmate's bank card

MEAN FLATMATE: Trent Hancock, 35, ripped-off his Ipswich house mate by using her bankcard then quickly left for Far North Queensland.

MEAN FLATMATE: Trent Hancock, 35, ripped-off his Ipswich house mate by using her bankcard then quickly left for Far North Queensland. Ross Irby

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a housemate fled to the far north after helping himself to his landlady's bankcard.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said Trent James Hancock had been a boarder in a Brassall home during late 2014 and a level of trust developed between him and the woman in their shared home.

She would give him money to make small purchases.

Then in January 2015, Snr Cnst Elmore said she gave Hancock her card and PIN written on a piece of paper to buy $150 worth of food items and cigarettes.

The woman later realised her card was missing.

It was found later that day in another place.

She checked and realised $270 was missing from her bank account.

Snr Cnst Elmore said Hancock denied taking the money but soon after took his clothes and left her house.

Ipswich police made enquiries and was told he'd gone to Far North Queensland.

In a later phone call to police Hancock said the money was taken with her okay to buy a car, which the woman denied. In the call Hancock would not give police his address.

Hancock, 35, of Booval, pleaded guilty to fraud by dishonestly gaining financial benefit; and stealing in January 2015.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the woman had kept Hancock's television and surround sound system but this did not excuse what he did.

"He believes the property she retains is worth more... but accepts what he did was wrong," he said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said they had been house mates at the time and although Hancock denied taking the money he moved out.

"You made yourself scarce. An arrest warrant was executed. The reason why it was so long until you were before the court," Ms Sturgess told him.

Hancock was fined $500 and ordered to pay $270 restitution. A conviction was not recorded.