QPWS reminds people feeding dingoes allows for them to fear humans less, causing more interaction with people and, consequently, more dingo attacks.
News

Man fined for feeding dingo on Fraser Island

Isabella Magee
19th Mar 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
A MAN has been fined more than $2000 after feeding a dingo while visiting Fraser Island earlier this week.

The Sunshine Coast man was fishing in front of the Orchid Beach township when two young dingoes approached him.

Rangers then watched as the man, who is a regular visitor to Orchid Beach, retrieved a fish frame from the back of his car and threw it toward one of the dingoes.

He was fined of $2135.

QPWS says feeding dingoes makes the animals become less afraid of humans, leads to further interaction with people and, consequently, more dingo attacks.
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is warning other Fraser Island visitors and residents that feeding the island's dingoes will not be tolerated.

QPWS said its rangers had zero tolerance for people who intentionally fed or interfered with dingoes, and offenders should expect a fine or to appear in court.

QPWS also noted that its rangers weren't' the only people watching for potential offenders, as tour group operators and members of the public also provided them with information, which included photos and videos.

People are urged to report any concerning dingo encounters by calling 4127 9150 or emailing dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au.

