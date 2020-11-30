Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police arrested a 24-year-old man in Leichhardt on Sunday night.
Police arrested a 24-year-old man in Leichhardt on Sunday night.
Crime

Man fined $800 for obstructing police as another arrested

Lachlan Mcivor
30th Nov 2020 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man was fined $800 for obstructing police while they were arresting another man on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old was arrested in Finch St, Leichhardt at 8.20pm and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without a licence and obstructing police.

The Leichhardt man is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 19.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were there in relation to the suspected unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 26-year-old man, also from Leichhardt, became involved.

“He was directed to move back several times by police, which he didn’t,” she said.

He was not charged but was slapped with two $400 fines for obstructing police and public nuisance.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics took a man in his 20s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution after a vehicle collided with a tree on nearby Toongarra Rd around 8pm.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five people, baby hospitalised after serious head-on crash

        Premium Content Five people, baby hospitalised after serious head-on crash

        News The motorway was closed for more than four hours, with five people and a baby hospitalised. Police are investigating

        Former councillors’ expenses set to be published online

        Premium Content Former councillors’ expenses set to be published online

        Council News Only veteran councillor Paul Tully voted against move

        ’Prolonged’ heatwave could break Ipswich temperature record

        Premium Content ’Prolonged’ heatwave could break Ipswich temperature record

        Weather Rain could be on the way to cool things down but the mercury is only going to...

        Ninety reasons why vigoro so valuable to Ipswich families

        Premium Content Ninety reasons why vigoro so valuable to Ipswich families

        Sport Life membership, Service to Sport, terrific team and new Cup part of association’s...