Man fined $800 for obstructing police as another arrested

AN Ipswich man was fined $800 for obstructing police while they were arresting another man on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old was arrested in Finch St, Leichhardt at 8.20pm and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without a licence and obstructing police.

The Leichhardt man is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 19.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were there in relation to the suspected unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 26-year-old man, also from Leichhardt, became involved.

“He was directed to move back several times by police, which he didn’t,” she said.

He was not charged but was slapped with two $400 fines for obstructing police and public nuisance.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics took a man in his 20s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution after a vehicle collided with a tree on nearby Toongarra Rd around 8pm.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.