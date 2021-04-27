Menu
Crime

Man fined $5000 for failing to submit a border form

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
27th Apr 2021 12:32 PM
A MAN from Western Australia has been fined $5000 for entering the Territory without submitting an online border form.

The 64-year-old entered the Territory via the South Australian border without submitting an online border entry form.

He arrived at the Yulara campground where staff found the man had been in a hotspot area within the last 14 days, and contacted police.

Acting Commander Sachin Sharma said the man was given a $5056 fine and sent immediately to the Alice Springs quarantine facility.

"There is no excuse for this. We've been living in a COVID world for over a year now and we all know there are new rules we need to follow," he said.

"The onus is on the traveler to be aware of regulations for crossing borders and for declaring your previous locations.

"The NT Police along with NT Health and other departments have been working extremely hard to keep the Territory safe. Public health is our paramount concern and as such will take all necessary actions to ensure that."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the Chief Health Officer Directions issued under section 56 of the Public and Environment Health Act 2011 is $5056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

 

