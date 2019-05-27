Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
News

Man filmed in alleged Jetstar attack

27th May 2019 6:18 AM
 

 

A MAN has been filmed allegedly attacking Australian Federal Police officers on a recent Jetstar flight.

According to Nine News, the man was on a flight from Sydney to Melbourne but was escorted off the plane before takeoff.

The 26-year-old was allegedly disruptive and abusive towards staff on the plane, which was due to leave Sydney at 4pm on Saturday.

He refused to leave the flight when asked and was later charged with assault after allegedly injuring two AFP officers who were trying to remove him from the plane.

The man is due to face court in July.

 

Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.

More Stories

Show More
afp attack aviation crime editors picks flight jestar

Top Stories

    Residents crying foul over proposed waste facility

    premium_icon Residents crying foul over proposed waste facility

    News 'It's only 500-600m from, not one house, but literally hundreds of homes.'

    Primary school earns spot on heritage register

    premium_icon Primary school earns spot on heritage register

    News School established in 1915 deemed an important contribution.

    Drunk driver lucky to walk away from rollover

    premium_icon Drunk driver lucky to walk away from rollover

    Crime The man suffered memory loss prior to the crash.

    Home of alleged 'body in freezer' murder victim robbed

    premium_icon Home of alleged 'body in freezer' murder victim robbed

    Crime Watchful neighbours spotted intruders at the Goodna home