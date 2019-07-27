Man fights for life after stabbing

A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed in the stomach and arm.

A 45-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed during an incident in far north Queensland overnight.

Police say they were called to an address in the Cairns suburb of Manoora just after 1am to find the man with wounds to his arm and abdomen.

He was taken to Cairns Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene was declared and a 37-year-old woman, who is known to the man, was taken into custody.

The woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm and wounding and is due to appear in court later today.