Man fights for his life after being hit by car

Latest:

A Queensland Health representative confirmed the pedestrian hit is still in a critical condition.

Earlier:

Police are investigating a serious traffic incident involving a car and pedestrian at Ripley on Saturday night.

Just after 7.30pm on Saturday, a male pedestrian and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Ripley Road and Falvey Street.

The male pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries he sustained to his head.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Road closures and diversions are currently in place in the local area while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates the incident.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam vision of the area at the time to contact police.

Investigations are ongoing.