Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man fights for his life after being hit by car

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
16th Aug 2020 7:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Latest:

A Queensland Health representative confirmed the pedestrian hit is still in a critical condition. 

Earlier:

Police are investigating a serious traffic incident involving a car and pedestrian at Ripley on Saturday night.

Just after 7.30pm on Saturday, a male pedestrian and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Ripley Road and Falvey Street.

The male pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries he sustained to his head.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Road closures and diversions are currently in place in the local area while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates the incident.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam vision of the area at the time to contact police.

Investigations are ongoing.

car crash ripley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ADOPT: Furry friends you can adopt right now

        Premium Content ADOPT: Furry friends you can adopt right now

        Pets & Animals If you’re thinking about adding a pet to the family there’s plenty of animals needing a second chance.

        Patient taken away in a helicopter

        Premium Content Patient taken away in a helicopter

        News A patient was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Rosewood

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Drought: an insidious and ongoing threat to Australia

        Premium Content Drought: an insidious and ongoing threat to Australia

        News Local university expert says droughts should remain a top priority for...