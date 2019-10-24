Menu
A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a tree.
Man fighting for life after crashing car into tree

by CAS GARVEY
24th Oct 2019 11:08 AM
A man is fighting for life after crashing a car into a tree in Townsville this morning.

Fire and rescue crews worked for about an hour to free the man.

The crash happened shortly after 6.30am at the intersection of Abbott and Shannon streets, Oonoonba.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were on scene.

"One person is entrapped, we're currently going into action with cutting gear to gain access to the person."

Traffic is backed up to the Idalia turn-off on the city side and it's believed the man is conscious and breathing.

Initial reports were the vehicle had been driven at speed to cause the damage to the vehicle and the tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition with serious lower leg and pelvic injuries.

He arrived at the hospital about 8am.

