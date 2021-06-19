A man is fighting for life in hospital after being hit by a car on a major Sunshine Coast road overnight.

The 29-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Forest Glen on Friday night.

A Queensland Police statement said early investigations indicated the man had been walking along an eastbound lane of Maroochydore Road about 11pm when he was struck.

He suffered significant injuries and was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The 19-year-old female driver and three passengers weren't physically injured.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and rushed the man to hospital in a serious condition with head, arm and back injuries.

The incident happened on the Maroochydore Road off-ramp.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are underway and anyone with dashcam footage who was driving along Maroochydore Road from 10.45pm-11pm Friday has been urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444.

More to come.

Originally published as Man fighting for life after being hit by car on major road