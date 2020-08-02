Menu
Man fighting for life after being hit by a car

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
2nd Aug 2020 12:19 PM

 

A man is fighting for life after being hit by a car in Brisbane's east.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said the man was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Tingal Rd and Chestnut St in Wynnum at around 6.16pm on Saturday night.

He was not carrying identification.

The man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries in a critical condition.

Both lanes of Tingal Road were closed to traffic, but reopened by late Saturday night.

Police had last night called for help from the public to identify the man, who they described as in his 30s, bald, tanned and wearing shorts with a brown jumper. He has since been identified.


In northwestern Queensland, Police have closed the Landsborough Highway after a road train rolled over around 40km south of Kynuna.

No one is believed to be injured, however motorists are told to avoid the area as emergency crews work to clear the road.

