Man fears for own health as suburb choked by builders' dust

Daniel Cooper from Ripley South is complaining about the development happening across the road from his house.

Daniel Cooper from Ripley South is complaining about the development happening across the road from his house. Rob Williams

AN IPSWICH man fears his respiratory health will deteriorate with dust from a nearby development lingering in the air for more than two years.

Daniel Cooper moved into the Providence estate at South Ripley about two-and-a-half years ago.

The retired emergency services officer lives across the road from the proposed health hub.

He says constant development at the site and in surrounding areas has created a significant dust problem in the Ripley estate.

The particles become visible When Mr Cooper runs his finger along the bench and windows of his home.

"I have a cleaner here every fortnight and we've had people through here cleaning all the windows and screens,” he said.

"We just can't keep on top of it.

"I'm breathing that sh*t in.

"I understand when you develop there's some, but this has been going on for two-and-a-half years.”

Dust monitoring has been rolled out across the Providence estate works zone after concerns were raised.

Development at South Ripley. Rob Williams

Mr Cooper says dry conditions and the lack of greenery is causing the dust problem.

"If you drive over the hill there are hectares of bare land,” he said.

"There's no indication when it's going to finish.

"The only time we get any reprieve here is if the westerly come in here.”

Mr Cooper says neighbours on shift work will be kept awake by the daily crushing of rocks.

"The crusher runs at 140 decibels,” he said.

"From morning to night it'll be non-stop.”