Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Cooper from Ripley South is complaining about the development happening across the road from his house.
Daniel Cooper from Ripley South is complaining about the development happening across the road from his house. Rob Williams
Environment

Man fears for own health as suburb choked by builders' dust

Hayden Johnson
by
2nd Nov 2018 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man fears his respiratory health will deteriorate with dust from a nearby development lingering in the air for more than two years.

Daniel Cooper moved into the Providence estate at South Ripley about two-and-a-half years ago.

The retired emergency services officer lives across the road from the proposed health hub.

He says constant development at the site and in surrounding areas has created a significant dust problem in the Ripley estate.

The particles become visible When Mr Cooper runs his finger along the bench and windows of his home.

"I have a cleaner here every fortnight and we've had people through here cleaning all the windows and screens,” he said.

"We just can't keep on top of it.

"I'm breathing that sh*t in.

"I understand when you develop there's some, but this has been going on for two-and-a-half years.”

Dust monitoring has been rolled out across the Providence estate works zone after concerns were raised.

Development at South Ripley.
Development at South Ripley. Rob Williams

Mr Cooper says dry conditions and the lack of greenery is causing the dust problem.

"If you drive over the hill there are hectares of bare land,” he said.

"There's no indication when it's going to finish.

"The only time we get any reprieve here is if the westerly come in here.”

Mr Cooper says neighbours on shift work will be kept awake by the daily crushing of rocks.

"The crusher runs at 140 decibels,” he said.

"From morning to night it'll be non-stop.”

dust inhalation providence ripley ripley development
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Animal lover's brush with rock royalty

    premium_icon Animal lover's brush with rock royalty

    News Beloved RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty is a man of his word, despite what his voice mail prompter might jokingly insinuate

    • 2nd Nov 2018 1:43 PM
    Man rushed to hospital following snake bite

    Man rushed to hospital following snake bite

    News A man was bitten on the hand at Ripley

    • 2nd Nov 2018 1:16 PM
    Mini city plans approved by council

    premium_icon Mini city plans approved by council

    Council News Parkside stage two gets tick of approval

    • 2nd Nov 2018 1:00 PM
    Son of first woman elected to Ipswich Council launches award

    Son of first woman elected to Ipswich Council launches award

    Politics Violet Jordan Leadership Award launched at parliament house

    Local Partners