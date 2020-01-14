Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
News

Man feared killed by croc found alive after three weeks

14th Jan 2020 6:41 AM

A man who was reported missing in Queensland's Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.

Milan Lemic, 25, was reported missing on December 22 when his car was found bogged at the location and a passer-by stopped to help him.

When the passer-by returned with help, Lemic was gone.

Initial fears were that the man might have been taken by a crocodile.

A detail searched was conducted for the Victorian, but it was called off last week after several unconfirmed sightings.

Yesterday evening, a motorcyclist saw him on the Creb Track and notified police.

In a statement Queensland Police said: "He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rainforest for three weeks."

He survived mainly on fruit and berries from the Daintree, and only suffered a few cuts and bruises.

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles editors picks far north queensland missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Excellent’ driving history tarnished on first day of year

        premium_icon ‘Excellent’ driving history tarnished on first day of year

        News After 21 years of impeccable driving, a Gatton man has ruined his near-perfect record.

        Dad and two sons’ violent attack caught on video

        premium_icon Dad and two sons’ violent attack caught on video

        News A dad and his two sons attacked a man on a Gatton street with punches and kicks –...

        Business owner awaits late mail on PO boxes

        premium_icon Business owner awaits late mail on PO boxes

        News Australia Post looks set to close the Tower Central post office in the CBD

        Ipswich urged to make switch to nbn to avoid disruptions

        premium_icon Ipswich urged to make switch to nbn to avoid disruptions

        News The retirement of copper services in Ipswich will begin this week. Those who...