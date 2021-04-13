Menu
Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in motorbike crash

by Rachael Rosel
13th Apr 2021 7:53 PM
A man aged in his 30s is feared dead while a child and a baby have been injured following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car in Alexandra Hills south of Brisbane.

Initial reports are that the male motorcyclist was travelling in excess of 120km/h on Finucane Rd when the motorbike collided with a car just before 6.30pm.

The man was critically injured.

A 10 year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, sustained moderate injuries while a six-month-old baby who was also in the car suffered facial injuries.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as lengthy traffic delays are expected.

Originally published as Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in horror motorbike crash

