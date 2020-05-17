‘Sperminator’ fathers five children during lockdown

Not even a global health crisis can stop the Sperminator.

Ari Nagel, the 44-year-old serial sperm donor who shot to fame in The Post four years ago, is still doing what he does best: getting women pregnant and growing his "family."

Since the coronavirus gripped the US in March, he has welcomed five more kids into the world - bringing the total to 64. He met with four women in his home borough of Brooklyn and shared his seed with them.

As for new spawn, there's Aiden, born on Staten Island March 13; a baby girl born in Ohio on March 27; a boy born in Brooklyn's Maimonides Medical Center on April 14; a boy born April 30 in southeast Asia; Lucia, born Wednesday in Buffalo; and a girl born in Ghana this week.

Nagel has only met one of his new offspring so far, Brooklyn baby Matthew Charles, whose MTA-employee mother gave him Nagel's last name.

"No one's allowed to visit [the maternity ward] except the dad," he said. "I was the only visitor."

Ari Nagel. Picture: Twitter/@ProfessorAri

Nagel has also been travelling the country to help out busy baby mammas during the pandemic.

Once a week he's on "daddy daycare" duty in North Brunswick, New Jersey, caring for 5-year-old Aria and 5-month-old Aliyah while their mum, Ashley, works.

And he travelled to Virginia for quality time with 10-year-old Jacob. "I taught him to ride a bike," Nagel said.

His visit to see baby Matthew has also caused jealousy, as he hasn't yet met Aiden.

"I was scared to visit and potentially expose the grandma," said Nagel, who has not had the virus. "The mum's mad at me, but I'm not going around old people who are at risk."

And for the first time in three years, he went two weeks without any women asking for his sperm.

"There was a period in mid-April when nobody reached out. I don't remember the last time it was this quiet, except in 2018 when I was on vacation in Sinai with the Bedouins," he said.

Although there was a personal upside: "I was actually able to pleasure myself for pleasure instead of procreation."

Don't worry, though. He's back.

"Now that flights are so cheap, women are coming out of the woodwork," said Nagel, whose global requests almost always come with a free plane ticket.

Ari Nagel says it’s his life’s mission to impregnate women. Picture: Twitter/@ProfessorAri.

Last week, he was in Dallas to provide sperm for Jua'Naisha Henry, a 29-year-old who works in security.

"He's an awesome guy," said Henry. "He still wants to help, even during a pandemic."

She decided to try conceiving naturally with the Sperminator, social-distancing guidelines be damned.

Nagel, meanwhile, enjoyed some liberation in Dallas, which relaxed its stay-at-home orders last week.

Still, when he posted a mask-less selfie from the plane, "All the baby mammas were yelling at me," he said.

He had such a good time, he's ready to take off again.

"Normally, I have a work schedule that makes it difficult to travel," said the CUNY math professor. "I'd have to wait until summer or winter breaks to squeeze in all those potential mums. But now that I'm teaching online, I can work anywhere.

"I haven't done a lot of baking or spring cleaning in quarantine," ­Nagel said, "but I've been productive in other ways."

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Man fathers five kids during pandemic