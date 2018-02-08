Man falls to his death trying to evade police

The man fell from an apartment at Waterloo.

A CRITICAL investigation has been launched after a man died when he fell 13 floors from the balcony of a Waterloo apartment in a failed effort to evade police officers trying to arrest him.

Just before 11am on Wednesday, Redfern police officers "kicked the door in" of a unit in an apartment block on George St, Waterloo, after receiving a tip-off that a man with warrants out for stealing and assault was inside.

The wanted, Patrick Fisher, 31, raced for the window of his girlfriend's apartment and according to witnesses and relatives, attempted a James Bond-style escape out of the multi-story balcony but lost his footing - plummeting to the rock-hard carpark below.

Relatives told ABC news that the man had been taking ice when the police stormed in, causing the man to "panic."

"They kicked the door in, they started kicking the door in and he panicked and tried to go balcony to balcony - there was no suicide," an unidentified man told ABC news.

"I heard a big thud and when I came out over my balcony and looked down I saw a person looking across the road," another resident of the apartment block told ABC.

A critical incident team from Botany Bay Local Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident which will be subject to an independent review.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.