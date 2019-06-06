Menu
Emergency services were busy last night instead of watching the State of Origin.
Emergency services were busy last night instead of watching the State of Origin. Bev Lacey
Man falls from window at midnight, child run over

Navarone Farrell
by
6th Jun 2019 9:30 AM
IT WAS a busy night for Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics in Ipswich last night with two serious injuries in a matter of hours.

Last night at 7.09pm QAS received a call of a vehicle and pedestrian accident on Chermside Rd, East Ipswich.

Paramedics, along with Critical Care paramedics treated a school-aged child for pelvic and lower leg injuries and transported him, in a serious condition, to Queensland Children's Hospital.

A four-metre fall from a balcony was reported at a private residence in Boonah at 12.22am this morning as well.

Paramedics treated one male for pelvis and back injuries and was transported stable to Princess Alexandra Hospital. Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit also attended.

