Emergency services respond to three crashes in one hour in Townsville region.
Man falls 15m from apartment balcony

by Sophie Chirgwin
25th Feb 2018 6:35 AM

A MAN is in hospital after falling from a balcony in Bowen Hills, Brisbane.

Emergency services were called about 3pm to an apartment block on Constance St after the 66-year-old plunged 15m from the balcony.

A Queensland Emergency Services media spokesman said the man suffered two fractured wrists and a chest injury.

He was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital.

Police are investigating whether the man jumped off the balcony, or whether he accidentally fell.

