Man falls 15m from apartment balcony
A MAN is in hospital after falling from a balcony in Bowen Hills, Brisbane.
Emergency services were called about 3pm to an apartment block on Constance St after the 66-year-old plunged 15m from the balcony.
A Queensland Emergency Services media spokesman said the man suffered two fractured wrists and a chest injury.
He was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital.
Police are investigating whether the man jumped off the balcony, or whether he accidentally fell.