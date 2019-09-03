Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File image of a ocean view motel room
File image of a ocean view motel room Ashleigh Howarth
Crime

Man fails to pay for five hotel nights at beachside units

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Sep 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who failed to pay a $1000 hotel room bill has a 10-page criminal record.

Dale Douglas Chellingsworth, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of fraud.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Chellingsworth asked to stay at Seaspray Waterfront Holiday Units in Yeppoon for one night on November 30.

She said he then asked each day to stay one more night for four more nights, before leaving without paying the tariff of $200 a night.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Chellingsworth was on a disability pension after breaking his back in a scaffolding accident six years ago.

He said his client claimed he had recently been diagnosed with oesophagus and lung cancer with an eight-month prognosis, but had no medical documents at court.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Chellingsworth to a five-month prison term with immediate parole and ordered him to pay $1000 restitution.

rockhampton magistrates court seaspray waterfront holiday units tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tough laws in frame as pedophiles walk free

    premium_icon Tough laws in frame as pedophiles walk free

    News Child sex sentencing laws voted down two years ago will be reintroduced to Parliament amid shock new statistics on the number of pedophiles roaming free.

    Brisbane brewer swoops on Ipswich site

    premium_icon Brisbane brewer swoops on Ipswich site

    News Brewery pub converts tired bar into 350-seat family venue

    Tasty, new carvery makes meat eaters salivate

    premium_icon Tasty, new carvery makes meat eaters salivate

    News The store went through 110kgs of pork in three days

    Relive your favourite ABBA songs in toe-tapping musical

    premium_icon Relive your favourite ABBA songs in toe-tapping musical

    News Talented cast of actors bring Mamma Mia! to Ipswich stage