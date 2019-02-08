Menu
Accused facing crash, cash charges blasts Legal Aid

Ross Irby
by
8th Feb 2019 4:23 PM
A CRASH driver being held in custody has indicated his intention to plead guilty to a spate of traffic offences.

He told an Ipswich court this week he would also face charges of money laundering of more than $100,000.

Appearing via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Simon Nicholas Stubbs said he would plead guilty but wanted the matters adjourned to Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 10.

Stubbs, 41, from Wavell Heights, said he was pleading guilty to charges of driving when disqualified; failing to have proper control of a motor vehicle; and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash by not giving his particulars.

"I've been in jail five months," Stubbs told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

"I've had no legal representation. I will speak to a lawyer but I will be pleading guilty."

Ms Sturgess asked Stubbs other charges that he faced.

Stubbs said he had matters yet to go before the District Court. " It's for money laundering, over $100,000. And proceeds of crime (offences)," Stubbs said.

Prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said police did not object to the Ipswich matters being transferred to the Brisbane court.

"I'm supposed to have Legal Aid but no one has showed up (at jail)," Stubbs said.

"I've got funding money for all these charges. I've written to Legal Aid, it's ridiculous."

Ms Sturgess asked whether Stubbs had tried the Prisoners Legal Service. "I did six weeks ago and have not heard anything back," he said.

The case was adjourned to Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 10.

driving offences ipswich court money laundering
Ipswich Queensland Times

