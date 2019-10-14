Man faces sentence over drug-addled police chase

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess outlined some of the many police charges that included stealing toys and meat from a Coles supermarket, drug possession and holding a counterfeit $100 note.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess outlined some of the many police charges that included stealing toys and meat from a Coles supermarket, drug possession and holding a counterfeit $100 note. Brett Wortman

LOOKING subdued and forlorn behind the glass wall of the dock, prisoner Jay Spurr told his girlfriend that he missed her.

"Love you babe. Love a hug right now,” he said, after four-and-a-half months in jail.

The offender, with a growing criminal history, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court to plead to more than 30 charges, including dangerous driving when affected by the drug ice during a police pursuit.

Jay Russell Spurr, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of stealing; possession of counterfeit money; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance; evading police; entering motor vehicles to steal; possession of tainted property; drug driving; drug possession; failing to take precautions with needles/syringes; possession of drug utensils; unlawful possession of controlled dugs; possession of restricted items; three counts of evading train fares; and failing to appear in court.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess outlined some of the many police charges that included stealing toys and meat from a Coles supermarket, drug possession and holding a counterfeit $100 note.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Spurr's history painted a picture of a dishonest man, with dozens of convictions for fraud and stealing.

Sgt Elmore said it was midnight on May 25 when police saw a blue Ford Falcon at a Caltex service station in Redbank Plains Rd. The car had earlier been used in a fuel drive-off.

It was driven off at high speed towards Goodna and police were not able to get close enough to intercept.

The Ford was driven through red lights and police were unable to follow because of the speed. Safe City was able to watch the car being driven west on the Ipswich Motorway.

Police at Bundamba saw the Ford go past then do a u-turn before officers lost sight of it.

It later crossed double white lines and overtook a car on a blind corner.

It was driven at speed in Booval and in East Ipswich the driver turned the headlights off with police forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

The court heard Spurr had already spent 132 days in pre-sentence custody.

Defence solicitor Clare Hurley said Spurr instructed he began using drugs at 13 when in school.

"He is taking some steps and will have a support system when released from prison,” she said.

Spurr interjected from the dock, saying: "I do apologise to the police force. I realise I was foolish.”

Ms Sturgess said his most serious matter was the dangerous driving that involved high speed, causing police to take evasive action when he was clearly under the influence of drugs.

"You told police you had consumed one-and-a-half points of ice at 4.30pm that day. You had taken dangerous drugs and never held anything more than a learner's permit to drive back in 2006,” she said.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Spurr to 20 months in jail, which includes 18 months for dangerous driving and two months for his failures to appear in court.

It was back-dated to the day of his arrest, with Spurr given immediate eligibility for parole. He was disqualified from driving for two years, with an additional three months for drug driving, and fined $200 for the Commonwealth offence of possessing counterfeit money.