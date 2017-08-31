BREAKING: Man in court over alleged Aussie Rules head kick

AN IPSWICH Aussie Rules player accused of a sickening on-field assault will face a criminal charge.
The 19-year-old Rosewood man was taken to the Ipswich Watchouse this afternoon, where he was charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.
He is due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 15.
The charge relates to an alleged kick to the head of an opposition player during a QFA match between the Ipswich Eagles and Redcliffe Tigers at Limestone Park on August 19.
Police allege that around 1pm a 20-year-old Margate man was knocked to the ground in accordance with the rules, before being kicked in the head.