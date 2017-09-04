WATCH:Man to face court after dramatic scene at Ipswich KFC

KFC CRASH: A man will face court after a dramatic scene at KFC Redbank on Saturday. Credit: Nine News Queensland

A MAN will face court later this month after a dramatic scene at an Ipswich fast food restaurant.

Customers at KFC Redbank were forced to jump out of the way as a car was driven straight into a temporary fence outside the restaurant, on Saturday just before 5.30pm.

When police arrived, weapons were allegedly found inside the man's car including a replica gun which onlookers had believed to be real.

Other weapons including a knife and a 'secret ninja weapon' called Manriki-gusari - similar to nunchucks - were also allegedly found inside the man's car.

The 42-year-old man will face three charges later this month when he fronts Ipswich Magistrates Court; unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a knife in a public place and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence.