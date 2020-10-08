Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.
A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.
Crime

Man extradited over bouncy castle arson

by Melissa Iaria
8th Oct 2020 6:48 PM

A man suspected of carrying out a series of fire attacks on jumping castles in Victoria has been arrested in Perth.

Victoria Police detectives extradited the 55-year-old man following his capture in the WA capital in August as part of a separate investigation by WA Police and Australian Federal Police.

A warrant had been out for the man's arrest in Victoria after he failed to show up in court in 2018 to answer allegations about a series of arson attacks involving bouncy castles.

He was charged in 2017 with eight counts of arson and three counts of attempted arson following an investigation into the fires.

Victoria Police have previously made several public appeals in an effort to find the man.

He is expected to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday evening.

Originally published as Man extradited to Vic over bouncy castle arson

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laundry outburst leads police to further trouble

        Premium Content Laundry outburst leads police to further trouble

        News A man has been given a jail sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of disqualified driving

        • 8th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
        Double blow as second family loses home to fire

        Premium Content Double blow as second family loses home to fire

        News A second family has lost their home in a horror fire, less than two days after a...

        Former pizza restaurant owner to contest rural seat

        Premium Content Former pizza restaurant owner to contest rural seat

        Politics Party names candidate for the country seat month out from election

        Calling footy fans: Enjoy semi-finals and junior gala day

        Premium Content Calling footy fans: Enjoy semi-finals and junior gala day

        Rugby League Kids kick off massive day of rugby league excitement at North Ipswich Reserve on...