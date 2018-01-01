Menu
Man’s disgusting 'sex act' performed in front of child

Police have released a facial composite of a man they wish to speak to.
by Christine McGinn

A MAN who exposed himself and started masturbating in front of a mother and daughter at a Richmond family day remains in police sights.

An unknown man was sitting beside the woman and her 14-year-old daughter at Punt Rd in Richmond on October 1 about 10.50am before facing them to expose himself and masturbate.

The man, aged in his 60s, is described tall with a pale complexion and had moles on his legs.

He was wearing a navy jumper, white cap, navy shorts with a white stripe on the side, trekking-style runners and blue socks with green and black print.

Police have released this profile image of a man they wish to speak to.
He also wore a black backpack with shoestring-style straps and had a Richmond Tigers scarf.

Investigators have released a facial composite and a profile image of a man they believe can assist their inquiries.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  abuse child editors picks masturbation

