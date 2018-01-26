Man’s ‘laughable’ attempt to get out of fine

Man's attempt to get out of his fine.

Man's attempt to get out of his fine.

ANY police officer would tell you they get given every excuse under the sun when they're trying to fine a driver for doing something wrong, but the "laughable" explanation this man offered up earlier this week probably takes the cake.

The Roads Policing Unit from the UK county of Merseyside turned the man's excuse into a social media joke when he told the officer who pulled him over he was "just putting a laughing emoji to my girlfriend".

Driver stopped on St Helens Linkway whilst using a mobile phone and failing to wear a seatbelt. Driver provided a very unusual reply. #reported #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/SMy8PrP4mz — Roads Policing Unit (@MerPolTraffic) January 23, 2018

Merseyside Police then continued the social media fodder by tweeting out the story of what happened - completely in emojis.

🚙 📱 👈🏼 😂 🚓 🛑 ✋🏼 ⁉️ 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🗒 🖊 = 6️⃣ & 💷 😔 — Roads Policing Unit (@MerPolTraffic) January 23, 2018

A Merseyside Police spokesman later confirmed to BBC that the man, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, was pulled over on St Helens Linkway on Tuesday afternoon.

He was given a $A350 fine and lost six demerit points.

And while the texter's attempt to avoid a fine might've gone viral this week, his emoji explanation doesn't hold a candle to some of the things Aussies have told our nation's police.

In April last year, a West Australian man caught running a red light gave police a stunning excuse, telling them he was rushing to get his kids' Nando's.

The West Australian driver's excuse.

Then, there was the unaccompanied learner driver who was caught going 41km/h over the limit and with a blood alcohol reading of more than 0.05.

The driver simply said: "I'm doing it for my mum, it's a long story."

And who could forget the driver who vigorously defended the fact he was breaking the law, just not as badly as the police had recorded. His law breaking didn't stop him from getting a $1000 fine.