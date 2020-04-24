Man escapes injury in hwy truck fire

A patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a dog bite.

EMERGENCY services were called to a truck fire at 2.15am this morning on the Cunningham Highway in Kalbar.

A man was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but he had not been injured during the incident. They remained on standby for Queensland Fire and Emergency service personnel.

Ambulance crews attended another incident overnight where a person was taken to hospital after they were bitten by a dog.

Paramedics were called to a private residence in One Mile to assess the patient before taking them to Ipswich Hospital about 6.30pm.