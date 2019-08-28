Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews were unable to save a house from fire early Wednesday morning.
Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews were unable to save a house from fire early Wednesday morning. David Nielsen
Man escapes as house goes up in smoke

Andrew Korner
28th Aug 2019 11:43 AM
A MAN escaped his home unscathed before it burned to the ground in the early hours of this morning.

Ipswich detectives are part of the investigation into the cause of a fire which consumed a house on St Lawrence Rd at Moogerah just after 4am.

Six crews of firefighters were called to the incident, however, but the time they arrived the house was already well involved and there was nothing they could do to save it.

Crews were still on scene after 7am to ensure the area was safe.

Queensland Ambulance Service said one person was assessed for injuries but did not require treatment.

Police have created a crime scene at the property, however Detective Inspector David Briese said there was nothing at this stage to suggest there was foul play involved.

"At this stage we are just treating the same way as any unexplained house fire,” he said.

"It will stay that way until we can decide whether or not to rule out suspicious circumstances.”

Police said there was only a single male occupant at the house and he walked away without injury.

house fire moogerah queensland fire and rescue service
Ipswich Queensland Times

