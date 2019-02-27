Guy’s ‘perfect’ woman list backfires

A man has enraged the internet by penning his 12 tips on “how to be a beautiful woman” including telling ladies they should shave and wear pink.

IF THERE was ever a time to be outraged - this is it - and the internet has made that clear.

Alexander J.A. Cortes, who describes himself as a personal trainer, dancer, writer, and solo entrepreneur, took it upon himself to pen 12 tips on "how to be a beautiful woman". He advised women to "be thin", "wear make-up" and "listen to men".

Naturally, since posting the unbelievable list to Twitter on Thursday, it has gone viral, enraging both men and women who have branded him "horrifying".

"I am going to pin this tweet, so when I feel badly about myself and If I am a good enough man for my wife, I can come here and see that there is FAR worse," one man responded.

"This guy's mother failed him horribly," another added.

Alexander J.A. Cortes has been slammed over his ‘How to be a beautiful woman’ list he posted on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

The 29-year-old from California advises women to also "be able to cook", "have long hair" and "wear pink and feminine colours". He ended his unsolicited, superficial and arguably sexist 12-step guide with "stay classy ladies!"

Cortes, who is known for his divisive tweets, followed up his list to his more than 58,000 followers with some more advice.

"Remember, only a man can tell a woman how to act," he said.

"You can use this list to vet women.

"If you show them this list and they become angry, that lets you know that they are harpies that you never want to breed with and that they would be terrible mothers."

The list has gone viral, unsurprisingly annoying a lot of people. Picture: Twitter

He then had this to say. Picture: Twitter

He writes about "how to be a feminine and beautiful woman" on his website, and in his subsequent tweets, and frequently promotes his self-described "most toxically awesome newsletter".

It may be a tactic to gain more followers, but his misogynistic views don't stop there.

Not long after posting his controversial "top tips" he followed it with a selfie in his car alongside the caption: "I see a lot of you women are desperate for my validation and attention. Here's a selfie that you can use to satisfy your fantasies."

It caused massive outrage online, form both men and women. Picture: Twitter

Cortes’ response. Picture: Twitter

Cortes' views continue to ignite a storm online, with people claiming he will be "single forever".

One person commented: "How to be a beautiful man: Don't be Alexander J.A. Cortes."

"Horrifying that people with these sorts of beliefs actually exist outside of bad self-published fiction," another added.

"You actually made my vagina curl up and die just so you know," one woman commented, while another added: "Sorry not a fan of long hair on men, Fabio or sexist Fabio wannabes like @AJA_Cortes."

He posted this selfie not long after his controversial list. Picture: Twitter

Other disgusted Twitter users just pointed out that true love was about more than looks.

But there was at least one person who didn't think the list was all bad - writing: "This man made me laugh thank you for being such a sexist frog. I enjoyed your writings."

Cortes is unfazed by the negative reaction and name calling, having taken to his Twitter page this morning to explain "social justice mobs are ineffective", adding he is "not a member of the f***ing society".

"All you did was increase my Twitter following by 5000 people," he said.

"Telling 100 women to go after my Instagram, telling me I'm ugly.... what did you actually do, what did you achieve … it doesn't do or mean anything to me."

One man had this to say about his 12-point list. Picture: Twitter

And if any men needed some extra help, he also shared a list titled "top 10 red flags in women".

These include "doesn't care about looking pretty," not being able to cook, being a feminist, being "overly fat" and not liking children.

Cortes received similar backlash in November when he shared his thoughts on women who had "unnatural hair colours", claiming that's a "warning signal to stay away".