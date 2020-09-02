Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
News

Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

by Danielle O’Neal, Shiloh Payne
2nd Sep 2020 12:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while working on the roof of a veterinary clinic in Capalaba, southeast of Brisbane.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and Workplace Health and Safety will investigate the circumstances of the death.

A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show

The 53-year-old man was working alone on the vet clinic's roof on Old Cleveland Road in Capalaba Tuesday afternoon when staff became concerned for his welfare.

The man was found unresponsive on the roof and emergency crews were called about 5.20pm.

He died at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews attended the scene to assist paramedics.

Originally published as Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

More Stories

electrocuted man killed tradie workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another Ipswich student tests positive for COVID-19

        Premium Content Another Ipswich student tests positive for COVID-19

        News Queensland recorded two new cases overnight, an Ipswich student and a healthcare worker in her 30s

        Langer Cup finals: Roosters sign Ipswich SHS duo

        Premium Content Langer Cup finals: Roosters sign Ipswich SHS duo

        Rugby League NRL premiers grab two of Cup's most promising players

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...

        • 2nd Sep 2020 12:02 PM
        New $2.8m eco-tourism campground in national park

        Premium Content New $2.8m eco-tourism campground in national park

        Environment An innovative new $2.8m eco-tourism campground operated by the famed O’Reilly’s...