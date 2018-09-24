Man drug drives despite drink driver killing his own aunt

POLICE: Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Adam Rose was subject of a suspended jail term for the charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

ADAM Vester Rose, 28 from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and marijuana in his saliva) at Goodna on July 24; and driving when disqualified.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said police intercepted his car at 11.55am when he did a U-turn on Mercy St.

Defence lawyer Zara Rudan said Rose had been drinking with friends and because his aunt was killed by a drink driver, Rose decided to drive them because they were intoxicated.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Rose was the subject of a suspended jail term for the charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

"I do find it a bit strange that you instruct your solicitor that a relative had died and you were drug driving," Ms MacCallum said.

Rose was fined $950, or eight days jail and disqualified for two years and three months.

The operation of his suspended sentence was extended by 12 months to August 2021.

Kylie-Ann Wood, 40 from Bundamba, was fined $50 and disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving on a Learner/Provisional licence at One Mile on November 1, 2017.

Lynne Maroney, 68 from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Lowood on July 31. Fined $200, she lost her licence for one month.

Stephen Carmichael, 59 from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on March 11. Fined $500, he was disqualified two months but issued a restricted licence for work only.

Jessica Anne Dennis, 42 from Raceview, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Ripley on July 24. Dennis was fined $1500 and disqualified nine months.

Leonie Gay Powell, 57 from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Main Street Lowood on July 15. Fined $250, she lost her licence for one month.

Aron Scott Woods, 39 from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving at North Booval on August 2. He lost his licence for one month and was fined $250.

Richard John Henry Bonner, 29 from Riverview, was fined $650 and his licence disqualified six months after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Riverview on August 10. Police prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said Bonner gave an alcohol reading of .159.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum warned Bonner he would be subject to costly interlock provisions when applying for his new licence.

Anthony Ronald Foreman, 38 from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to drug driving (marijuana) at West Ipswich on July 21. "I wasn't under the influence of the drug. I only used a small amount at the time," Foreman told the magistrate. He explained he used it to help him sleep, saying "I don't take sleeping pills as they cause me more problems than they're worth."

Magistrate Donna McCallum explained to Foreman that it was still an offence to have an illicit drug in your system even if not under the influence. He was fined $250 and his licence was disqualified one month.

James William Leader, 29 from Redbank, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.053) at Riverview on September 10.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted his red Toyota Land Cruiser on Brisbane Road at 11.30pm.

He was breath tested with an alcohol reading of .053.

The court heard that the mechanic made an error and drove thinking he would not be over the legal limit.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted that he was right on the limit. Leader was fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Matt Anthony Holland, 28 from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Wulkuraka on July 16 when a learner/provisional driver.

Prosecutor Sgt Nicholas Turnbull said Holland's car was intercepted at 11.45pm.

He said the leaner driver tested positive to the drug.

Defence lawyer Zara Rudan said Holland was an unemployed meat worker who had been having a difficult time.

He was fined $350 and disqualified three months.