Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.
A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.
News

Man drowns at hot springs

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
8th Aug 2020 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.

The man was swimming at the hot springs when he drowned.

Police and emergency services responded to a report of a man being pulled unconscious from the water just before 8pm.

CPR was administered on the man until CareFlight transported the man to the Royal Darwin Hospital, where he later died.

Northern Investigation Section Team will travel to Mataranka to help local police with their investigation in relation to the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police are calling for people who witnessed the incident, or have further information which may assist with police inquiries to contact them on 131 444.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Man drowns at hot springs

drowning mataranka hot springs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miracle girl to make biggest recovery step since accident

        Premium Content Miracle girl to make biggest recovery step since accident

        News Abbie Sweeper, the Lockyer youngster that survived a horrific horse riding accident, has a goal to return home very soon.

        ‘They are armed, you would have come off second best’

        Premium Content ‘They are armed, you would have come off second best’

        News A drunk man’s disturbing threat to a female cop has earned the ire of an Ipswich...

        Motorbike rider taken to hospital after hitting kangaroo

        Premium Content Motorbike rider taken to hospital after hitting kangaroo

        News Two people have been taken to hospital following two separate crashes on Ipswich...

        Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Premium Content Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Education After 18 months of grant applications, students will be able to complete in their...